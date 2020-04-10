Lock-down :Nation awaits PMs decision on Sunday evening

The 21-day lock-down for curbing the spread of the Covid pandemic ends on April 14. The nation awaits PM’s decision if the lock-down would be extended as the pandemic is still strong in many states. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had already extended the lock-down in the state till April 30, and many CMs had also urged the PM to extend the lock-down.

Prime minister will hold a video conference with CMs to discuss the matter and his decision will be announced on Sunday, as per insider reports. Even if lock-down is extended strict measures will not be imposed and interstate borders would continue to transit only emergency and logistic vehicles.

RBI had earlier said that the Slow down-Lock-down combination has battered the Indian economy badly, comparing the situation to a hanging spectre atop India’s head.