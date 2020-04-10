This Instagram model is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Instagram model Anastasia Berthier has shared some gorgeous new photos which are guaranteed to raise temperatures among her 545,000 followers.

Anastasia Berthier, from Moscow, Russia, unveiled the fresh shoot to highlight the coronavirus pandemic with her dressed in a skimpy nurse’s uniform and a face-hugging mask.

The curvy model flaunted her body in the low-cut ensemble which showed off her mammoth cleavage, while her short skirt revealed inches of her toned thighs.

She completed the stunning look with white fishnet stockings tied up in a red bow.