Chandramukhi 2 announced by Raghava Lawrence

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has announced the sequel of’ Chandramukhi’. The actor will play the lead role in ‘Chandramukhi 2’. The film will be directed by P Vasu and produced by Sun Pictures.

‘Chandramukhi’ released in 2005 was a horror film starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film was the remake of ‘Manichithrathazhu’ was also helmed by P Vasu.

Raghava Lawrence has also donated Rs 3 crores that he received as the film’s advance for Covid-19 relief. Lawrence has promised to donate Rs 50 lakhs each to the PM – CARES fund, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s relief fund, FEFSI workers and Dancer’s Union. Rs 25 lakhs will be donated to the physical disabled boys who he has been supporting and another Rs 75 lakhs for daily wage labourers from his birth place Royapuram in Chennai.

“Hai friends and fans, I want to share a happy news with you all. One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie chandramuki 2, I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir. With the advance I get from it, I humbly pledge to contribute 3 crores for Coronavirus relief fund. 50 lakhs to the PM – CARES fund, 50 Lakhs to CM relief Fund (Tamil Nadu) , 50 lakhs for fefsi union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer’s union and 25 lakhs for my physical abled boys and 75 lakhs for daily labour’s and for people from my birth place Royapuram, desiyanagar. All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety. Service is god”, he wrote on Facebook.