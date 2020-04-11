Covid-19: FEFKA express their gratitude to Mohanlal and Manju Warrier

FEFKA, the federation of technicians working in Malayalam film industry has come forward expressing their gratitude towards Superstar Mohanlal and lady superstar Manju Warrier for their timely help.

Mohanlal and Manju Warrier were the first and foremost actor in Malayalam film industry who donated FEFKA for helping the daily wagers in the film industry. Both Mohanlal and Manju Warrier has given a whopping amount even before the FEFKA officials approached them. Mohanlal donated Rs 10 lakhs, Manju contributed a sum of Rs 5 lakhs.

The lockdown has severely affected the livelihood of many, majorly the daily wage labourers. Even in the film industry many were affected as the shootings were shut down. Contributions from within the industry and from sponsors and TV channels are being arranged for the welfare of the labourers.