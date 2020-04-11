Covid-19: State government extends lockdwon

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has announced that the lockdwon will be extended up to April 30. The CM also hinted that it will be further extended if necessary.

“The lockdown may continue even after April 30 if people don’t cooperate in preventing the outbreak,” said CM Uddhav Thackeray in a video address to people. Earlier Odisha and Punjab has extended the lockdown.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus, with 110 dead and 1,574 cases. The number of Covid-19 cases has recorded a 147.8% jump since April 4 – a week – when there were 635 infections.