Covid-19 Update: Updated data of coronavirus infection UAE released by ministry

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has released the updated data of coronavirus infection in UAE.

As per the data of UAE ministry, 376 new cases of coronavirus were reported in UAE on Saturday. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has rised to 3736. 170 Patients were recovered and discharged. The total number of recoveries has rised to 588.

Four people affected with Covid-19 has died on Saturday. The death toll due to coronavirus pandemic has rised to 20 in UAE. Additional 20,000 tests were also conducted in the country. This was informed in a virtual press conference by Dr. Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE health sector.