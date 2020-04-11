DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

Former Australian cricketer names the best off-spinner in the world

Apr 11, 2020, 06:08 pm IST

Brad Hogg, the former Australia bowler has named the best off-spinner in the world. The cricketer in an interactive session on his social media handle has named his choice.

The former player in question-answer session with his fans on Twitter has answered this. A cricket fan asked him a question – who is the better off-spinner between Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Hogg replied to this question that Lyon has gone past the Indian bowler in recent years to become the best off-spinner in the world.

“I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime,” Hogg tweeted.

Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.

