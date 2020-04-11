Migrant workers torch vehicles, vegetable carts demanding returning to home: Watch video

Hundreds of migrant workers who were staying in Surat in Gujarat has gone violent after the news that lockdwon may be extended. The migrant workers set fire to vehicles, vegetable carts and turn violent demanding safe return to their home. The incident took place in Laksana area on Friday night.

Gujarat police have detained around 80 migrant workers, mostly from Odisha. Workers who have become jobless due to the lockdown are demanding safe return to their home states.

After the incident, police personnel were deployed in large numbers in the area and the situation was brought under control, the official said.

Gujarat:Migrant workers in Surat resorted to violence on street allegedly fearing extension of lockdown."Workers blocked road&pelted stones.Police reached the spot&detained 60-70 people.We've come to know that they were demanding to go back home",said DCP Surat,Rakesh Barot(10.4) pic.twitter.com/q09Z7lsLwR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

“Hundreds of workers, mostly from Odisha, hit the streets demanding that they should be sent to their native places. They also claimed that the food served to them by an NGO is tasteless and they have to stand in queue to get the meal,” ACP C K Patel said.

“Out of anger, they torched some handcarts and tyres in Laskana area. We have detained 80 migrant workers. Heavy police deployment and strict vigil by the administration has brought the situation under control,” he said.

On March 30, over 90 migrant labourers were arrested in Surat city for defying the nationwide lockdown and attacking police over a similar issue.