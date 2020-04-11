Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle “ official trailer is out : Watch Here

Netflix has been aggressively swiping into the reality dating space and the streamer has unveiled the first look at its latest hot-and-heavy format.

Too Hot To Handle, which launches on the streaming service on April 17, is essentially Love Island with a celibacy twist. Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.

No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury “no-bone zone”, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?

The show is produced by Fremantle’s UK based production company Talkback Thames.

It comes after the streamer handed a two season renewal to its other reality dating series Love Is Blind.