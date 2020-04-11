Ramayan TV serial dialogue gets related to PM Narendra Modi

The epic serial Ramayan is now retelecasted in Doordarshan in Covid lock-down. The epic serial has brought back the golden days of Doordarshan with channel ratings increased to 400 percent after its telecast.

A twitter user had however found a dialogue delivered by Mandodari, Ravana’s wife in yesterday’s episode particularly intriguing. Mandodari reminds Ravana that the “foolishness of a King shall make each and every countrymen suffer”.

The twitter user relates the current situation of the country with this dialogue in a humorous tone.