US-Taliban commanders meet in Qatar for discussing peace terms

The commander of US forces in Afghanistan has met Taliban leadership in Doha, Qatar to discuss the need to reduce violence in the war-torn country, which threatens to derail a fragile peace process, according to spokesmen for both sides.

General Scott Miller, commander of US forces and the NATO-led non-combat Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, held talks with Taliban leaders on Friday night.”General Miller met with Taliban leadership last night as part of the military channel established in the agreement,” a spokesman for US Forces in Afghanistan told Reuters. “The meeting was about the need to reduce the violence,” he said.

The US and the Taliban signed an agreement on February 29 in the Qatari capital aimed at ending the 18-year war in the South Asian nation. The agreement set out a framework for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in return for the Taliban not allowing any groups to launch attacks against the US or its allies.