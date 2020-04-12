Actress Hansika shares her latest bikini pics during lockdown : See Pics

Actress Hansika is currently banking on her female-centric film ‘Maha’ that has Srikanth as the antagonist and Simbu playing her pair in an extended cameo role.

It may be recalled that Simbu and Hansika fell in love during the shooting of ‘Vaalu’ a few years back and went to the stage of tying the knot but split up suddenly. Now after a long gap the duo acting together is one of the main draw of ‘Maha’.

Hansika has posted a hot photo of herself in a bikini and has captioned it “Long time no sea…Mentally still here.”. The coronavirus pandemic has put everyone including Hansika in lockdown mode and hopefully she gets more of the sea soon.