Actress Mia Khalifa shares home workout pics amid lockdown : See Pics

Former porn star, Mia Khalifa, who had announced her engagement to boyfriend Robert Sandberg last year, has decided to postpone her marriage due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The 26-year-old former porn star took to Instagram today to post a picture of her wearing a white wedding dress, while posing in front of mirror for a selfie.

She posted the image with the caption, “If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ve-been wedding week this June.”