Coronavirus : Man who mocked masks on ‘TikTok’ video tests positive for COVID19

A tik tok video is going viral on social media theses days. In the video, a boy named Samir Khan is seen mocking the coronavirus masks. Irony is that now he has been tested positive for coronavirus. His first test for coronavirus has came positive.

In the video he is seen saying that he does not trust a piece of cloth, rather he trusts the lord almighty – Allah.

Now,the 25-year-old electrician posted a video on TikTok from his hospital bed at the Bundelkhand Medical College Madhya Pradesh, saying, “Pray for me, friends.”

The video is expected to be his last since authorities have taken away his mobile phone.