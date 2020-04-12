State starts Pool testing for screening Covid infected, Lock-down extended to April 30

Mumbai continues to be the hotspot of Covid virus in India. State authorities have initiated actions for pool testing of highly infected zones including the Dharavi slum.43 where tested positive from the slum area including 15 which were tested positive on Saturday. The Dharavi slum is completely sealed now. Maharashtra government had extended the lock-down till April 30 on prevalent condition.

The pool tests will help speed up Covid screening with many samples tested simultaneously. The tests will be conducted in Mumbai parks and open areas. Three Media personals are also tested positive on Saturday.The tests of 37 people who came in direct contact with them had returned negative.

The Bombay corporation had shifted some of the slum dwellers to shelter homes to reduce the congestion in the slum area. Disinfecting the slum remains the single most herculean task in front of the municipal corporation.

The state of Maharashtra alone has 1761 out of which 1146 are from Mumbai.127 deaths were registered yesterday.