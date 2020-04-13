After pillow challenge, ‘Boob slap’ challenge goes viral on social media amid lockdown : Watch Videos

TikTok boob slap challenge videos may make some people uncomfortable but the results are straight-up hilarious. And not just women but even men are trying out these challenges, we really cannot stop ROFLing. So according to this challenge, one of the two women participating slaps the breasts of the other one and it is not just a slap that one sees coming.

It is just unsolicited and you are left shook as to what exactly is happening. The best part is the reaction of the person being slapped, because it happens so unexpectedly that you are both laughing and embarrassed. However, it is important to note that if you do this with someone you don’t share a comfort level or have the consent of the person it will be considered harassment that might have severe consequences.