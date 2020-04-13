Coronavirus : Govt to distribute 5.3 crore free masks in this state

According to health ministry data, The total number of COVID 19 positive cases in India climbed to 9,152 on Monday, including 308 deaths and 856 discharged.

Andhra Pradesh government has on Sunday decided to distribute masks to 5.3 crore people of the state free of cost to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 at the CM camp office at Tadepalli. The Chief Minister has directed officials to distribute three masks to each person in the state as early as possible for safety purposes.

The survey of 1.43 crore families, out of a total of 1.47 crore, has been completed, while Covid-19 tests would be conducted to 45,000 persons in affected zones.

During the survey, 32,349 people were referred to a medical examination by the field staff. Doctors were asked to carry out tests on 9,107 among them. However, a cautious Reddy has ordered officials to conduct tests on all 32,349 members.