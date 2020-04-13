Covid-19: Advisory regarding how to observe Ramadan issued in India

An advisory regarding how to observe the prayers and fast in the holy month of Ramadan was issued in India. The advisory advises people n how to observe the holy month during the lockdown. The advisory was issued by Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, the chairperson of the Islamic Centre of India and the Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali informed people that the holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin from April 25. The lockdown may also be extended beyond April 14.

“In this case, it is advised that people observe roza (fast) and do iftar (meal to break the fast) in the evenings at their homes. There should be no congregational prayers in the mosque but only at homes. Only those who stay or are staying at a mosque should pray there and that too while maintaining adequate social distance,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali in a video message.

“Those who conducted Iftar parties in Ramadan should give the money kept for it in charity. Not more than five people should be present at any time at a mosque,” the Maulana added.