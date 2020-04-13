Covid-19 Updates: UAE announces 172 recoveries

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has released updated data on coronavirus cases in the country. On Monday, 172 people were recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries has reached 852 in UAE.

As per the data on Monday, no new cases were reported in the country. 3 People had died due to the deadly pandemic in the country. On Sunday 387 new cases were reported in UAE.

UAE has also started clinical trials of plasma therapy for treatment of Covid-19. Their effectiveness is being researched, and the UAE is keen to further look into studies and treatments around the world.