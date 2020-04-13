” Dhoni is no longer going to play for India”, says Former Indian cricketer

Akash Chopra, the former Indian cricketer has said that he thinks that MS Dhoni is no longer going to play for India. The former Indian cricketer said this while speaking to Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja in a Youtube video.

“MS Dhoni has not told anyone anything. He has a different story. What almost everyone think is that he might return to the Indian team if he performs well in the IPL. But I personally feel he played his final match for India at Manchester against New Zealand,”said Chopra.

“Since then, he has not made himself available to the team. He has not been dropped. I feel he has made up his mind that he is no longer going to play for India,” he added.

“Unless, of course, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli or Ravi Shastri pick up the phone and tell Dhoni to help the team out in the T20 World Cup. If they tell Dhoni that they want him to play the World Cup, then there is a chance he could return,”he said.

“Otherwise, in my opinion, Dhoni has made up his mind that ‘I am not going to play, I don’t need a farewell match. I came quietly, I will leave quietly’. He doesn’t need grandstanding. He is not that kind of player. He doesn’t want any noise. If the T20 World Cup gets pushed, then I don’t think you will see Dhoni in India’s blue jersey,”?the former batsman added.