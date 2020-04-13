Janhvi Kapoor’s this dance performance is winning the internet: See video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared soem throwback videos on her Instagram handle. The actress has shared her dance videos on social media and the performance is winning the internet.

Janhvi posted a video of herself dancing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Salaam’ song from the film ‘Umrao Jaan’. “Missing the classroom. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom, no?” the ‘Dhadak’ actress captioned her post.

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, debuted in the film industry in 2018 with Karan Johar’s ‘Dhadak’. She was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Ghost Stories’. Her next two films are ‘RoohiAfza’ and ‘Kargil Girl’, a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. She has also signed up for Karan’s period drama ‘Takht’.