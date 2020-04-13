“MS Dhoni should leave cricket”,says former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar says he cannot fathom why Mahendra Singh Dhoni has “dragged it for so long” as the right time for the maverick ex-India skipper to call it quits was after last year’s ODI World Cup.

Akhtar said he hopes the 38-year-old Dhoni gets a resounding farewell despite his resolute silence on what the future holds.

“This guy has served to the best of his ability. He should leave cricket with dignity. I don’t know why he dragged it for so long. He should have retired after the World Cup,” Akhtar told PTI from Islamabad.

“If I would have been in his place, I would have hung up my boots. I could have played shorter formats for three-four years but I left (after the 2011 WC) as I wasn’t into the game 100 per cent. So why drag?” he asked.

Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal in July, was preparing to make a much-anticipated comeback with the IPL, which is now unlikely to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If he had done well in the IPL, there was a possibility of him playing the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Akhtar believes Dhoni is now in a limbo but deserves a grand send-off despite the anti-climactic turn of events.

“As a country, you should let him go with a lot of respect and dignity. Give him a nice send off. He has won you the World Cup and done wonders for India.

“He is a wonderful human being at the same time. But right now, he seems to be stuck,” he said.

Akhtar said Dhoni should have ideally retired after last year’s 50-over World Cup.

“When he could not finish the game in the semifinal (against New Zealand). I felt he should have retired but he can only answer why he didn’t,” he said.