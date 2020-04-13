Sex and Coronavirus : All you need to know

COVID-19 has forced countries to lockdown cities and entire regions as authorities try to stop the virus from spreading. Since coronavirus first emerged in China in December, it has gone on to kill more than 114,000 people worldwide.

Can you get coronavirus from sex?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person especially when people are in close contact with one another.

Close contact is defined as being within six feet of each other.

The virus can contaminate others through respiratory droplets from when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic ie at their sickest.

There have been cases where the virus has spread before people have shown symptoms, but this is not thought to be the main way it spreads.

But what about when it comes to having sex?

We know the virus is present in respiratory droplets and because of this, countries like France have discouraged people from kissing on the cheek.

Kissing a significant other or sexual partner is, of course, more intimate than a kiss on the cheek.

The natural assumption is therefore that a snog with a person infected with coronavirus will likely leave you with COVID-19.

Kristin Englund, MD, of the department of infectious disease at the Cleveland Clinic, said: “At this point in time, we don’t know these specific details.”

It therefore makes sense kissing someone, either on the cheek or on the lips, could leave you with coronavirus as not only are you in close contact – as defined by the CDC – with someone, you’ve also swapped respiratory droplets.