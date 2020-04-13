Sunny Leone set fire to internet again by her picture in monokini: See pics

Bollywood actress is all set to fire to internet on everyday during lockdown. The actress on everyday is sharing her hot and sexy photos on her social media handles for her fans and followers who were forced stay indoors due to lockdown.

Sunny has posted jaw-dropping pictures of herself in a golden monokini. The photos have been shot by Dabboo Ratnani for Sunny’s ’12 Days of Summer’ series.

“Sunday. The day to do nothing !!! Oh wait, that’s everyday now !!! :)” she captioned while sharing a picture in her sultry golden monokini.