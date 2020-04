Airbus collided with Boeing at Dubai airport

A British Airways Airbus A350-1000 collided with a parked Emirates Airlines’s Boeing 777 at Dubai International Airport. The incident took place on Tuesday morning. No causality or other damages were reported.

“we can confirm that early this morning (April 14), another airline’s aircraft made contact with a stationary Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport. No one was injured,The incident is under investigation.”, said a spokesperson of Emirates Airlines.

The British Airways A350 was being pushed back with it scraped the parked Emirates Boeing 777.