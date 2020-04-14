Big Ticket Abu Dhabi issues important warning

The organizers of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle has issued an important announcement on Tuesday. The organizers of the raffle draw has warned about a fraud that is currently ongoing.

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi said that fake websites and social media pages are targeting customers and general public by asking for their personal information to claim their prize, said the organizers in a statement.

“Dear customers, we have recently been made aware of numerous fake websites, social pages and fraudulent calls misrepresenting Big Ticket Official targeting Big Ticket customers and the general public. Please DO NOT provide any personal information to anyone who represents themselves as parties from Big Ticket or Abu Dhabi Duty Free claiming that you have won a prize unless you have taken the following actions to verify the message you received:

1. You purchased a Big Ticket raffle ticket from one of our official locations or on our official website: www.bigticket.ae

2. If you’re a lucky winner, your name and your raffle ticket number are shown on our official website’s winner list under news and and updates tab.

Your security and trust are very important to us. Please remain vigilant on your approach to these fraudsters. We are taking appropriate action against these scammers”, said the statement.