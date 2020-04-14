Facts you should know about ‘Naagin’ actress Anita Hassanandani

April 14, Tuesday is the birthday of actress Anita Hassanandani. The actress turns 39 today.

Anita Hassanandani is a busy actress in the Bollywood f and Television industry. She had worked in multilingual films and is one of most sought after actresses on the small screen.

Anita Hassanandani has appeared in shows like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii , Kkavyanjali , Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (2013) and as naagin Vishakha in Naagin 3 .

Hassanandani made her debut on television with Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. She made her film debut in Tamil with Samurai in 2002 although Varushamellam Vasantham released first.

She made her Hindi film debut with the 2003 thriller Kucch To Hai. She later worked in the films Krishna Cottage, a supernatural thriller; and Koi Aap Sa.

She has also worked in some South Indian movies including Nenu Pelliki Ready, Thotti Gang and Nuvvu Nenu which later was remade as Yeh Dil in Hindi with Tusshar Kapoor.

She appeared in a song in a Telugu movie, Nenunnanu.

The actress is married to entrepreneur Rohit Reddy.