Iran seeks Indian action in defeating crippling US sanctions

Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister on Monday raised the issue of “illegal and unilateral US sanctions” on his country during a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Iran’s top leadership has called on India and other countries to help defeat the US sanctions that are hampering the country’s fight against Covid-19. Iran is among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic and has recorded more than 73,000 confirmed cases and nearly 4,600 deaths.

Iran’s foreign ministry tweeted that Zarif and Jaishankar had exchanged views on the latest situation regarding the Covid-19 outbreak in the region and the world and the collective ways to cope with it.

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar, however, did not disclose the details of the talk, and said the topics of discussion were Covid and ‘regional developments’.