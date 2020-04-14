PM Narendra Modi’s address to nation at 10 am

On April 14, at 10 am Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, the last day of the 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19. The lock-down is set to be extended for two more weeks amid a strong buzz that he may announce some financial measures to bring the economy back on and rail and address the distress of migrant workers, who are facing hardships in various cities.

Sources in the government indicated that the suggestions given by the Chief Ministers to him on Saturday will reflect in the Prime Ministers’ address. In his third address to the nation on March 29, PM had hinted at a “long fight” against COVID-19 and compared coronavirus to a war between life and death. He told people that breaking the rules of lockdown is playing with life.