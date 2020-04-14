Tablighi Jamaat member tested Covid-19 positive booked by police for spitting on nurse

The Tamil Nadu police has booked a member of Tablighi Jamaat for spitting on a nurse. The Tablighi Jamaat member who was tested positive with Covid-19 has spitted on the nurse while treatment. The incident took place in an isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Trichy, Tamil Nadu. This was reported by OPIndia.

As per reports, the patient was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and was reluctant to co-operate with the hospital staff.He allegedly removed his mask and also threw it at the nurse.

Police gas registered a case against the accused after the medical staff lodged a complaint. Police has charged Section 269 (negligence), 270 (malignant act) and 271(Disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Tablighi Jamaat member.