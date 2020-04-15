‘Aarogya Setu’ becomes world’s fastest app to cross 5 crore downloads

Aarogya Setu,the mobile app released by Indian government has bagged a world record. The app has become the world’s fastest app to cross 5 crore downloads. The app crossed 5 crore downloads in just 13 days. This was revealed by Amitabh Kant, the CEO of Niti Aayog.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed all to download the app in his address to the nation on April 14 .

“Telephone took 75 years to reach 50 million users, radio 38 yrs, television 13 yrs, Internet 4 yrs, Facebook 19 months, Pokemon Go 19 days. AarogyaSetu, India’s app to fight COVID-19 has reached 50 mn users in just 13 days-fastest ever globally for an App,” Kant tweeted.

Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any known or person in their vicinity has tested positive.

The app was developed under a committee set up by the Prime Minister’s Office with active involvement of Niti Aayg and Ministry of Electronics and IT.The current version of Aarogya Setu app is fit for use on smartphones only.