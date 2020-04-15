Covid-19: Nepal extends lockdown

The nationwide lockdown imposed in Nepal was extended. The lockdwon was extended to April 27. The Nepal government has extended the lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases surged in the country.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held in Kathmandu . This is the third extension since lockdown was imposed in Nepal on March 24.

The Nepal cabinet also decided to suspend all commercial international flights till 30 April. Nepal has registered 16 cases of COVID-19 out of which 15 are active whereas the first one has recovered.