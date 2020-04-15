Finding it hard to maintain weight amid lockdown? Here is what you can do

Being in the lockdown without hitting the gym can be a little hard. While staying at home, we might have the perks to binge on snacks and food the most. Unsurprisingly this will lead to weight gain and several health related problems.

If you are struggling to lose weight, follow these simple tips in your daily schedule and you’ll notice the difference.

Stock up on healthy foods and snacks

It’s very easy to fall for unhealthy snacks when you are home and getting bored or watching Netflix.

Be aware when your hands are reaching for such foods or else you’ll gain weight.

Choose healthy snacks like yogurt, whole fruit, nuts, carrots and hard-boiled eggs

Add protein to your diet

When it comes to weight loss, protein is the king of nutrients.

It helps you build strength and tones your body.

Make sure you add enough protein to keep you fuller.

Limit your intake of added sugar

Please make your tea count. Make sure you do not use more than 2 teaspoons of sugar in a day.

Drink water

There is much truth to the claim that drinking water can help with weight loss.

It helps flush out toxins and keeps you hydrated.

Having a glass of water before any meal helps you eat moderately and avoid overeating.

Drinking lots of water is also essential to increase your immunity and fight the virus.

Avoid liquid calories and white refined carbs

Liquid calories come from beverages like sugary soft drinks, fruit juices, chocolate milk and energy drinks and refined carbs come from white bread, pasta, pastry, sweets, and breakfast cereals.

Get enough sleep and reduce stress

Lack of sleep can make you anxious and drowsy the rest of the day.

Go to bed early and make sure you get 7-8 hours of peaceful sleep. If you are unable to sleep due to anxiety or stress, you can meditate or switch to yoga for relief.

Stay active even if you are at home.

Skipping is one of the best ways to stay active and lose weight.

Pick up one activity but be consistent.

Try new healthy recipes to keep you occupied

Since the whole world is on hold and fighting corona virus, let’s not sit idle.

This is the perfect excuse to try out new, healthy recipes. Be it salads or soups, make sure you have a balanced diet. Include ingredients that will help you gain strength and not add calories. Use this time to work on your body, mind and be your better version.