OnePlus launched 5 G smartphones ‘OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro’: Know specifications and price

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus has launched its latest 5 G smartphones in the market. The company has launched its ‘OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro’ in Shenzhen in China.

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, 4,510mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6.

OnePlus 8 comes with a smaller 6.55-inch display, the same processor and storage, with a 4,300mAh battery, a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. OnePlus 8 has not equipped with wireless charging.

The OnePlus 8 is priced at USD 699 for the 8GB/128GB model and USD 799 for the 12GB/256GB version.The phone comes in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow.

OnePlus 8 Pro, is priced at USD 899 for the 8GB/128GB version and the high-end premium model is priced at USD 999 for the 12GB/256GB model. The phone comes in three colour options – Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green.

The open sales of these new phones will commence from April 29 through the official OnePlus website. Pre-orders in Europe are live from April 15, while open sales will begin April 21.