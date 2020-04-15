‘Prime Minister thankfully did not give any activity to people this time like clanging utensils or lighting lamps’: Shiv Sena mocks Prime Minister

Ruling party of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has come forward criticizing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday. The saffron party has accused that the Prime Minister’s address lacked substance as he did not suggest ways to strengthen the economy or a relief package for the poor and those worst hit by the lockdown.

Manisha Kayande, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena also mocked Prime Minister by saying that he thankfully did not give any activity to people this time like clanging utensils or lighting lamps.

“He could have elaborated steps to be taken to tackle the coronavirus, relaxing restrictions on movements in different areas (depending upon threat posed by the disease). His speech normally is more of a rhetoric than substance. Thankfully, he did not give any other event to the people like lighting up lamps or clanging utensils. There was nothing substantial (in the address), the only takeaway was that the lockdown has been extended”, said Manisha Kayande .