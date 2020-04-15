Trailer of ‘Andhagaaram’ released: Watch it here

The trailer of upcoming Tamil film ‘Andhaghaaram’ was released online by the makers of the film. The supernatural suspense thriller is directed by V Vignarajan. The film is presented by Tamil filmmaker Atlee under his banner A For Apple.

The film has ‘Katihi’ fame Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan and Misha Ghoshal in lead roles.

The film narrates the story of a ” a blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation lead them to a labyrinth of obscurity while their lives are intertwined i a web of deceit, dismay and darkness.”

The film is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram from Passion Studios Production in association with K Poorna Chandra of O2 Pictures and Priya Atlee.