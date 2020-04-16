Bahubali actress stuns Tollywood actor with her demand

Andhadhun, a national award-winning Bollywood movie is getting a Telugu remake. The crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan depicts a pianist pretending to be blind who by chance witnesses a murder. The lead role was played by Ayushmann Khurrana.

In the Tollywood remake of the movie actor-producer, Nithiin has joined hands with Merlapaga Gandhi for the project.It is said that Tabu was approached by the movie unit to reprise the same role she did in Andhadhun. But Tabu’s remuneration repelled the offer and later they were said to bag Ramya Krisha who did the iconic ‘Sivagami Devi’ in Bahubali.

The latest talk of the tinsel town is that Ramya’s demand of 2 Crore is even heavy and out of budget for the production team and they are currently in negotiations with Ramya Krishna. The production team is negotiating for a daily remuneration for Ramya Krishna instead of the lumpsum amount of 2 Cr. It is said that Ramya has not responded to the attempts.