Coronavirus : Video of Pak PM Imran Khan crying goes viral on social media ; Watch Here

A viral video apparently recorded secretly has shown Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand.While Twitterati claim he is ‘crying in that video.As per details, the viral video has been made by hidden means which is now garnering prayers and appreciation for him. Moreover, the clip was made in PM Imran’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Fortunately, the fatality rate in Pakistan is quite low as compared to several other developed countries. Curbing the tensed situation, Pakistan’s government is tirelessly working on providing relief to its citizens during these harsh times. And honestly, the pressure and tension on PM Imran’s face can vividly be seen during his official pressers and media conferences.

Soon after the precious video emerged online, Twitter was flooded with love for PM Imran.