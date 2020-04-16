Coronavirus : Video of Pak PM Imran Khan crying goes viral on social media ; Watch Here

A viral video apparently recorded secretly has shown Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting in a lawn with a rosary in his hand.While Twitterati claim he is ‘crying in that video.As per details, the viral video has been made by hidden means which is now garnering prayers and appreciation for him. Moreover, the clip was made in PM Imran’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.
Fortunately, the fatality rate in Pakistan is quite low as compared to several other developed countries. Curbing the tensed situation, Pakistan’s government is tirelessly working on providing relief to its citizens during these harsh times. And honestly, the pressure and tension on PM Imran’s face can vividly be seen during his official pressers and media conferences.
Soon after the precious video emerged online, Twitter was flooded with love for PM Imran.
Literally we don’t deverse leader like Imran khan who’s crying for nation. Lekin humein wohi raaz atey hain jou isey waqt’on mein apne derey mein ya dosre mulk’on mein bethey hotey or yeh sark’on pe mar rhe hote lawarison ki tarhan
— Azeesh (@lakapakhtundey) April 14, 2020
@ImranKhanPTI Prime Minister of Pakistan Crying moment when he is thinking about Nation of Pakistan at #BaniGala regarding currently #pandemic situation.#ImranKhan #PrimeMinisterImrankhan #Pakistan #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/u5oXORwA8c
— Arsal Ge (@ArsalGee) April 14, 2020
#ImranKhan crying for his country ????
Hidden video… pic.twitter.com/hhYOUoBzNm
— Omair Khan (@omairkhan9958) April 14, 2020
Post Your Comments