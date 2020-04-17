Coronavirus Lockdown : MHA releases a fresh set of exemptions in few more areas

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday released a fresh set of exemptions in a few more areas, which will come into effect after April 20, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

The fresh exemptions, as per an official MHA order to all states and union territories, are as follows:

Agricultural and horticultural activities: Collection, harvesting and produce of Minor Forest Produce (MFP), Non-Timber Forest Produce (NTFP) by Scheduled Tribes and other dwellers in forest areas.

Plantations: Bamboo, Coconut, Arecanut, Cocoa, spices plantation and their harvesting, processing, packaging, sale and marketing.

Financial Sector: Non-banking Financial Institutions (NBFCs), including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), and Micro-Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) with bare minimum staff and Cooperative Credit Societies.

Construction activities in rural areas: These include water supply and sanitation, laying and erection of power transmission lines, laying of telecom optical fiber and cable along with related activities.

The MHA had, notably, issued the first set of exemptions a day after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, in which he announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3. The three-week lockdown was to end on April 14 after being announced on the night of March 24.