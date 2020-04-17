Coronavirus Lockdown : Union Finance Minister likely to announce another economic package soon

Aiming to ease the recession fears, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him the situation of the Indian economy.

According to reports, published in the New Indian Express and Times of India, both the senior Cabinet Ministers discussed a stimulus package for the worst-hit sectors. Discussions on the massive job losses in sectors such as aviation, hospitality, MSMEs and exports were also discussed in detail, reports said.

At the high-level meeting, both PM Modi and FM Sitharaman discussed the finding the economic task force on the impact of the virus outbreak. The economic task force was set up by the Union government in March 2020, which analyses the financial impact of the COVID-19 on India’s businesses.

Stating the PM Modi and FM Sitharaman took note of the recent forecasts on lower GDP growth by various agencies, the NIE reports, “The broad discussion was to brief the PM about the preliminary impact of the lockdown. The financial sector was discussed in detail. There were also talks on the impact (of the virus outbreak) on various sectors and then the possible roadmap to revive the economy.”

It is to be known that last week, various interational agencies have predicted a fall in India’s GDP on account of the pandemic situation. World bank, International Monetory Fund and the Goldman Sachs have pegged India’s GDP between 1.5 percent and 2 percent. On the other hand, State Bank of India has reduced the country’s financial growth to 1.1 percent.