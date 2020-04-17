ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief, Maulana Saad, a day after the Delhi police booked him for culpable homicide.

Trouble has been mounting on Saad since the evacuation of the Nizamuddin Markaz on 29 March, where more than 3,500 attendees had congregated, leading to the creation of a hotspot in the National Capital. While the Union home ministry also blacklisted 960 foreign attendees for flouting visa norms, the financial probe agency has now begun to investigate the money trail of the Jamaat.

On Thursday, the ED filed a case against Saad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi police on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the development also added that the Jamaat’s source of funding would now be probed along with finances received by Saad from across the globe.

The Delhi police on Wednesday booked Saad and six associates for culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), with the police alleging that it was the action of the Tablighi Jamaat and its leadership that led to the spikes in cases and mortality due to covid-19.