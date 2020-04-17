Mizoram boards to continue with exams

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will resume class-12 board examination from April 22 despite oppositon from a section of students and the Centre’s guidelines which said that all educational insitutions would remain suspended till May 3 for enforcing the lockdown.

The High School Leaving Certificate(HSSLC) examination will be held from April 22 to April 24 for the remaining subjects in Arts, Science and Commerce streams, a notification issued by the MBSE said on Friday.

It will be conducted in all the examination centres across the state, the notification said.

The board asked the students concerned to appear in the nearest centre or a centre of their choice.

State Education minister Lalchhandama Ralte had announced the resumption of the examination on Wednesday, saying it was inevitable as the board exam was abruptly suspended due to imposition of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The state cabinet and a meeting of all political parties, NGOs, churches and student bodies on Monday had suggested re-commencement of the exams.

Ralte said that about 4,700 students are yet to complete their board exams.