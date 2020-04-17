Sreesanth shares his quarantine life : Read here to know more

In an exclusive live chat with the popular social media network Helo app, former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth shared his experiences and a little bit about his quarantined days. In the evening around 7:30, the popular bowler started off by talking about his early days in the journey with the Indian cricket team.

While getting vocal about 2011 world cup to the Helo team, this fast paced bowler was a nervous player like any other new comer in the team.

” Yuvi motivated me to go for the bowling. Since it was a world cup, all of them want to win that match by hook or crook for Sachin and we won! It was a great experience for him as it was Sachin’s last world cup for him. Dada had also played a great role,” said Sreesanth.

In a rapid fire organised by the team, Sreesanth answered few questions that his fans were eagerly waiting for. Here are the questions and the answers:

Best bats man: Virat

Best bowler- Bumra

2007 or 2011 world cup – 2011 world cup

Favourite work out- work out with dance

Best captain -Kapil Dev

Should we play charity match with Pakistan?

We are not in good terms so, India first and health first

I am not in favour of playing against Pakistan

Favourite team to play with? CSK,RCB, Mumbai Indians?

MI is his favourite team to play

Coming back to his personal life, Sreesanth said that he is focusing to have a healthy life in the days of lock down. The cricketer is focusing on fitness along with his children and wife who have joined him in the fitness path.

Adding a little bit more about his love life, Sree said that he had fallen in love with his wife Bhuvaneshwari in the very first sight!