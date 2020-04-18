Coronavirus : Indian Army develops mobile app to fight COVID19

Army in Jammu and Kashmir has developed a mobile application amid corona lockdown. According to a report by PTI, the COVID-19 Helpline J&K application will provide useful real-time information about the location and contact number of hospitals, control rooms and rapid response teams in their vicinity.

The app is based on integrated information available on Google maps and makes use of the location and Bluetooth services of the phone. Officials said that the application contains relevant information on the preventive and safety measures regarding COVID-19 pandemic and will also have information about the red zones. The app is available as a third-party installation file and requires the user to provide his or her mobile number to login. Officials said after login, the app uses the location and Bluetooth to get a list of important contact numbers that are available nearby and allows the user to generate a request for essential services. They added that the necessary technical support and regular updates to the application will be carried out by the Army from time to time.

The App comes at a time when cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Kashmir. According to data by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the total confirmed cases in the state stand at 314. Report by IANS said that around fourteen people had tested positive in J&K yesterday and so far over 42 patients have completely recovered.