Coronavirus Lockdown : These mobile operators extend subscribers’ prepaid pack validity

Private telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced the extension of validity for pre-paid mobiles accounts of low-income customers till 3rd May after Trai scrutiny into the math of validity extension they had previously announced. Reliance Jio has extended a similar initiative for all customers who fail to recharge during this time.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), has announced the extension of incoming services for low income feature phone prepaid users till 3rd May when the nationwide lockdown to prevent Covid-19 spread will end. Bharti Airtel announced a similar initiative to allow low income customers to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted till 3 May. Jio has also launched a JioPOS Lite app to incentivize subscribers to recharge for others and earn commission from it.

“Many of these customers have been able to recharge through several channels activated by Airtel including – ATMs, post Offices, grocery stores and chemist shops, in addition to digital channels. However, close to 30 million such customers have still not been able to recharge their pre-paid mobile accounts,” said Airtel in a statement.