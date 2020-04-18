Government lab experiments show Coronavirus quickly destroyed by sunlight

Experiments conducted by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) show the coronavirus can be ‘quickly’ destroyed by sunlight.

Yahoo News obtained a briefing that suggests the virus cannot survive in high temperatures and humidity on surfaces or in a droplet of saliva – giving the public hope that the end could be just around the corner as summer weather approaches for parts of the world.

The DHS found that simulated sunlight ‘rapidly killed the virus in aerosols,’ while without that treatment, ‘no significant loss of virus was detected in 60 minutes.’

However, the unpublished documents also state that the results have yet to be proven nor does this not mean the world will see a drop in new cases if they are.

In a statement to Yahoo News, the DHS declined to answer questions about the findings and strongly cautioned against drawing any conclusions based on unpublished data.

“The department is dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of the American people is its top priority. As policy, the department does not comment on allegedly leaked documents,” the DHS said in a statement. “It would be irresponsible to speculate, draw conclusions, or to inadvertently try to influence the public based upon a document that has not yet been peer-reviewed or subjected to the rigorous scientific validation approach.”

The results are contained in a briefing by the DHS science and technology directorate, which describes experiments conducted by the National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, a lab created after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to address biological threats.