Matterhorn mountain in Swiss Alps lights up with Indian flag amid COVID19 crisis

Swiss Alps on Friday night dazzled in the colours of the tricolour after the Indian flag was projected onto the Matterhorn mountain to express solidarity between nations amid the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Renowned Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been projecting the flags of various countries since last month. The flags of the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Japan, Spain amongst many others have also been projected onto the 14,690 feet mountain to instil a feeling of hope as the world faces a global health crisis in the hands of the deadly virus.

India’s tricolor was the latest edition to the series by Gerry Hofstetter who projected the colors onto the Matterhorn mountain which lies on the Switzerland-Italy border on Friday night.

Gerry Hofstetter revealed that these beams of light express the idea of ‘hope’ during these dark times. “Light is hope. So if you do a message with light in such a situation as we are in now, you give that hope — especially with this iconic, standalone, pyramid-shaped, incredibly strong mountain,” he said. Thanking him for this lovely display of solidarity, Indian Foreign Service Officer Gurleen Kaur thanked the country for this gesture calling it a friendship between “the Himalayas to the Alps”.