“Rahul Gandhi was trying to wake the government up to tackle the coronavirus crisis”: Shiv Sena praises Rahul Gandhi

The ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has come forward praising the Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi for his stand on Covid-19 pandemic. The ally of Congress has heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi in an editorial written in it’s mouthpiece, ‘Saamana’.

“There can be certain opinions about Rahul Gandhi. Well, there are opinions about PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as well. Half of the BJP’s success is due to tarnishing the image of Rahul Gandhi. This continues even today,”the editorial said.

“But Gandhi has to be praised for the stand he has taken in the present crisis. He has created a model code of conduct on how an opposition party should behave when the country is faced with a crisis,”it added. “When everybody was busy pulling down the (Congress-led) Madhya Pradesh government, Gandhi was trying to wake the government up to tackle the coronavirus crisis,” said the editorial.

“He also said that the lockdown was not a remedy but just a ‘pause button’ in the coronavirus fight. He said once the lockdown is lifted, the virus will once again spread, which is why tests should be conducted on maximum number of people. His statement that lockdown doesn’t kill the virus but allows the government to create medical facilities is completely true.. We need to have a concrete strategy to come out of the lockdown,” it added.

Shiv Sena shares power with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.