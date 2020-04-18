Ramadan 2020: Expected date of Ramadan announced

The International Astronomy Center (IAC) has predicted the likely date of Ramadan. As per the statement issued by IAC the holy month of Ramadan is likely to start on Friday, April 24, in most Islamic countries.

“It is possible to sight the new moon of the lunar month from most parts of the Islamic world on Thursday, April 23,” said Eng Mohamed Shawkat Odah, Director, IAC.

He added that the lunar month of Shaaban – before Ramadan, started on March 26, 2020 in most of the Islamic countries.

“This means that the moon sighting is impossible after sunset of Wednesday, April 22, and hence the holy month of Ramadan is expected to start on Friday, April 24”, he added.

However, few of the countries started the lunar month of Shaaban on Wednesday, March 25. Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Tunisia, will sight the new moon of Ramadan on Wednesday, April 22, though.