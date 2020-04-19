Civil Aviation minister makes important announcement on resuming passenger flight services

The Union minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri has made it clear that no decision has yet been taken to resume domestic and international flight services.

“No decision has been taken so far to commence operations of domestic and international flights post the lockdown. All airlines have been directed by @DGCA to refrain from booking tickets. They shall be given sufficient notice and time for restating operations,” Puri tweeted.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also informed that no decision has been taken to resume passenger flights from May 4. The DGCA also said that no airline companies should open ticket booking before that.

“In these circulars, there was no direction/clearance which allows the airlines to start ticket bookings for the journeys to be undertaken w.e.f the 4th of May, 2020. Further it has been noted that airlines have started booking tickets for journeys w.e.f the 4th of May 2020.In this respect it is brought to the notice of all concerned that no decision to commence the operation of domestic/international flights w.e.f 4th of May has been taken. In view of this, all airlines are hereby directed to refrain from booking tickets as described above. Further the airline s may note that they shall be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations”, said DGCA in a statement.

Passenger flights were suspended in India from March 25. Air cargo services were exempted from the lockdown.